UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
59
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Cyprus
Shops
Pool Shops for sale in Cyprus
Cyprus
126
Greater Nicosia
46
Larnaca
22
Limassol
19
Nicosia
15
Strovolos
11
koinoteta agiou tychona
10
Lakatamia
7
Pafos
6
Mesa Geitonia
5
Aradhippou
4
Paralimni
3
Peyia
3
Show more
Show less
Shop
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Muni…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Lovely offices for sale on the first floor.The office offers close proximity to all amenitie…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Malounta, Cyprus
A ground floor building in Akaki village of Nicosia District. The immediate vicinity of…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 067 m²
Business building for sale after complete reconstruction. Consists of 3 floors and a rooftop…
€ 3,284,103
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Pafos, Cyprus
1
1
For sale business of 460 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
€ 2,050,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
Business building for sale after complete renovation.Consists of 3 floors and a roof garden.…
€ 3,300,000
Recommend
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
A five storey mixed-use building in Strovolos. The building consists of a shop with mezzanin…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale commercial building in Mesa Geitonia area of Limassol city. In walking distance to …
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level in a central location in Panagia Quarter, in Nicosia …
Price on request
Recommend
Properties features in Cyprus
commercial property
hotels
offices
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL