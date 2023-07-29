Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Shops for sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
126
Greater Nicosia
46
Larnaca
22
Limassol
19
Nicosia
15
Strovolos
11
koinoteta agiou tychona
10
Lakatamia
7
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Muni…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Lovely offices for sale on the first floor.The office offers close proximity to all amenitie…
Price on request
Commercial in Malounta, Cyprus
Commercial
Malounta, Cyprus
A ground floor building in Akaki village of Nicosia District. The immediate vicinity of…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 067 m²
Business building for sale after complete reconstruction. Consists of 3 floors and a rooftop…
€ 3,284,103
Commercial 1 room in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 460 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
€ 2,050,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Business building for sale after complete renovation.Consists of 3 floors and a roof garden.…
€ 3,300,000
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
A five storey mixed-use building in Strovolos. The building consists of a shop with mezzanin…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial building in Mesa Geitonia area of Limassol city. In walking distance to …
€ 1,500,000
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level in a central location in Panagia Quarter, in Nicosia …
Price on request

