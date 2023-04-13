Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Cyprus

hotels
16
offices
125
shops
102
49 properties total found
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
226 m²
€ 1,636,800
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
900 m²
€ 2,500,000
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
116 m²
€ 1,071,137
For sale business of 116 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sol…
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
148 m²
€ 2,102,443
For sale business of 148 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The property is for …
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
€ 4,000,000
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
294 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 294 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
120 m²
€ 325,000
Office for sale 120 sq.m for business in the city of Limassol. There is also a spacious vera…
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
241 m²
€ 1,994,200
For sale business of 241 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
207 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 928 m²
€ 5,000,000
For sale 7-level Business Center with an area of 1928 sq.m, located in the Polemidia area, o…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 175 m²
€ 22,500,000
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
150 m²
€ 1,500,000
Office space for sale on the 1st floor in a commercial building. Inner area of 150 sq.m + co…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
55 m²
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
789 m²
€ 2,000,000
Investment project for sale. Three-story building of 6 apartments with a total area of 789 s…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 775 m²
€ 12,000,000
It is offered for sale a 7-story building located on Kristaki Kranu Street in the prestigiou…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
693 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The building is…
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
153 m²
€ 1,100,000
Beautiful modern office in the city center with sea views. Unique location. Office with sea …
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
540 m²
€ 2,150,000
Commercialin Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 061 m²
€ 3,300,000
3 floors of office space Roof with sea view Delivery April 2020 Technical characteristics Me…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
10 bath 927 m² Number of floors 7
€ 2,550,000
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Commercial 1 roomin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 9
€ 22,500,000
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
Commercial 1 roomin Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 7
€ 5,000,000
For sale 7-levels Business Centre with an area of ​​1928 sq.m, is located in the area of Pol…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale office space on the 1stfloor in commercial building. Internal area 150sq.m +44sq.m …
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
Office for sale 120 sq.m. for business in the Limassol city
Commercial 1 roomin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,500
For sale business of 103 sq.meters in Paphos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale business of 260 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Commercial 1 roomin koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…

