11
Realting.com
Cyprus
Paphos
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus
63
48
Peyia
4
Polis
4
4
Chloraka
3
3
Yeroskipou
1
Clear all
6 properties total found
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
55 m²
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
540 m²
€ 2,150,000
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 265,500
For sale business of 103 sq.meters in Paphos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 575 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale.Off-plan investment project. Communal facilities:…
