Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos
63
Paphos
48
Peyia
4
Polis
4
Polis Chrysochous
4
Chloraka
3
koinoteta chloraka
3
Yeroskipou
1
1 property total found
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 575 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir