Seaview Offices for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
This is a Beautifull Corner Listed Building in the Heart of Limassol Old Town, known al…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 945 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€ 990,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
A tavern with a large green area in the beautiful village of Fasula is for sale. The facilit…
€ 3,632,417
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
For sale premises for business. The facility is located in the center of Limassol. Previousl…
€ 447,832
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
This is a 4-storey building with basement in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The building has an are…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale office space on the 1stfloor in commercial building. Internal area 150sq.m +44sq.m …
€ 1,500,000
Office 4 rooms in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office 4 rooms
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/3
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Office - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal…
€ 184,931
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A shop part of a multi-storey mixed use development, in Katholiki, Limassol. The total …
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
For sale business of 0 sq.m. In Larnaca. The property is for sale furnished
€ 1,497,750
Shop in Episkopeio, Cyprus
Shop
Episkopeio, Cyprus
Shops with mezzanine in Anageia village in Nicosia.The shops are part of a two-story buildin…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 203 sq.meters in Nicosia. The asset is an office on the first floor, in…
€ 500,000

