Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
13
Polis
3
Polis Chrysochous
3
Office To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Office in Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Office in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos, close to all necessary services and amenities such as…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Price on request
Office in Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Price on request
Office in Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min fro…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
€ 220,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
  This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 flo…
€ 446,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
€ 470,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office, which was divided into 2 independent premises. Located on the 3rd floor …
€ 210,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office of 160m2 that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the busi…
€ 475,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office located on the 3rd floor of the business center in the city center of Pap…
€ 215,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
€ 445,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
  These spacious offices are found on the 1st floor of the Business Center, consis…
€ 2,325,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

commercial property
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir