Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Paphos District
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
7
Hotel To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 460 m²
For sale business of 460 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€ 2,040,125
Commercial 1 room in Anavargos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business property of 490 sq.m on the island of Cyprus. The building cons…
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 700 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 700 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 700
€ 575,000,000
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It consists of consists of a basement, shops w…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 736 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€ 750,000
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
These are three shops in Sotiros area of Larnaca.It comprises of:Shop No.1 consisting of a c…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Two shops on the ground floor with a unified mezzanine and basement located on a seven store…
Price on request
Shop in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale.  55sq meters covered are…
€ 350,000
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Selling OFFICES,READY BUSINESS IN LIMASSOL Offices are located on Agios Athanasios Avenue, i…
€ 6,400,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

commercial property
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir