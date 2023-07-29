Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Pafos
7
7 properties total found
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 730 m²
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 29
Bathrooms count 11
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
€ 1,400,000
Hotel 320 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 320 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 320
Area 15 000 m²
€ 322,000,000
Hotel in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel
Pafos, Cyprus
€ 92,000,000
Hotel 127 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 127 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 127
€ 13,500,000
Hotel 250 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 250 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 250
Area 11 500 m²
€ 71,500,000
Hotel 105 rooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 105 rooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 105
€ 20,500,000

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

commercial property
offices
shops
