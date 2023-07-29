Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Paphos District, Cyprus

Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 651 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial real estate in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial real estate
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Area 560 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
€ 595,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 598 m²
An investment project in Paphos is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 4 …
€ 950,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 618 m²
For sale business of 618 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. Features of re…
€ 1,714,400
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
For sale business of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. The store is lo…
€ 345,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a business of 490 sq.m per o. Cyprus. The building consists of two floors.…
€ 1,000,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 1 010 m²
For sale premises for business with an area of 1010 square meters on the island of Cyprus. T…
€ 3,500,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 730 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
€ 2,300,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 540 m²
For sale business of 540 sq.m. In Paphos. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sola…
€ 2,150,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 460 m²
For sale business of 460 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€ 2,050,000
Office in Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Office in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos, close to all necessary services and amenities such as…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 69 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 125,000
Commercial in Anavargos, Cyprus
Commercial
Anavargos, Cyprus
A commercial mixed-use development in Anavargos.  It is built on four plots with a tota…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and …
Price on request
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 29
Bathrooms count 11
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
€ 1,400,000
Office in Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Price on request
Office in Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Price on request
Shop in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
Four unified shops, part of a commercial building in Pegeia.It is located on the most popula…
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min fro…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A mixed used building in Kato Paphos, Paphos.It comprises of a ground floor of 46 sqm and a …
Price on request
Shop in Polis, Cyprus
Shop
Polis, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comp…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor in Agios Theodoros.The building is located 950m of the centre of …
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Muni…
Price on request

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

