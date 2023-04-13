Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Paphos, Cyprus

76 properties total found
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
651 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 651 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial real estatein Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial real estate
Pafos, Cyprus
560 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 560 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
500 m²
€ 595,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
598 m²
€ 950,000
An investment project in Paphos is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 4 …
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
618 m²
€ 1,714,400
For sale business of 618 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. Features of re…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
93 m²
€ 345,000
For sale business of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. The store is lo…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
490 m²
€ 1,000,000
We offer for sale a business of 490 sq.m per o. Cyprus. The building consists of two floors.…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
1 010 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale premises for business with an area of 1010 square meters on the island of Cyprus. T…
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
730 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
55 m²
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
540 m²
€ 2,150,000
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
460 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale business of 460 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos, close to all necessary services and amenities such as…
Commercial 1 roomin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale business of 69 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 roomin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 785 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercialin Anavargos, Cyprus
Commercial
Anavargos, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial mixed-use development in Anavargos.  It is built on four plots with a tota…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and …
Hotel 18 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
29 Number of rooms 11 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
An office on the first floor of a mixed use building in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos.It has an …
Shopin Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
Price on request
Four unified shops, part of a commercial building in Pegeia.It is located on the most popula…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min fro…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A mixed used building in Kato Paphos, Paphos.It comprises of a ground floor of 46 sqm and a …
Shopin Polis, Cyprus
Shop
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comp…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Agios Theodoros.The building is located 950m of the centre of …

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

Realting.com
© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

