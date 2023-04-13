Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Paphos
48
6 properties total found
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
55 m²
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
Commercialin Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
540 m²
€ 2,150,000
Commercial 1 roomin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,500
For sale business of 103 sq.meters in Paphos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 575 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Commercial 1 roomin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Commercial 1 roomin Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale.Off-plan investment project. Communal facilities:…

