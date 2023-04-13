Offices for Sale in Pafos, Cyprus

UAE
11
13 properties total found
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min fro…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 220,000
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 446,000
This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 flo…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 470,000
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 210,000
For sale an office, which was divided into 2 independent premises. Located on the 3rd floor …
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 475,000
For sale an office of 160m2 that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the busi…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 215,000
For sale an office located on the 3rd floor of the business center in the city center of Pap…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 445,000
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 2,325,000
These spacious offices are found on the 1st floor of the Business Center, consis…
