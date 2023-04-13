UAE
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
651 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 651 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial real estate
Pafos, Cyprus
560 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 560 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
500 m²
€ 595,000
For sale business of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
598 m²
€ 950,000
An investment project in Paphos is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 4 …
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
618 m²
€ 1,714,400
For sale business of 618 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. Features of re…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
93 m²
€ 345,000
For sale business of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. The store is lo…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
490 m²
€ 1,000,000
We offer for sale a business of 490 sq.m per o. Cyprus. The building consists of two floors.…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
1 010 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale premises for business with an area of 1010 square meters on the island of Cyprus. T…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
730 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
55 m²
€ 2,300,000
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
540 m²
€ 2,150,000
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
460 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale business of 460 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale business of 69 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 785 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Commercial
Anavargos, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial mixed-use development in Anavargos. It is built on four plots with a tota…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and …
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
29 Number of rooms
11 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min fro…
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A mixed used building in Kato Paphos, Paphos.It comprises of a ground floor of 46 sqm and a …
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Agios Theodoros.The building is located 950m of the centre of …
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Muni…
Commercial
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 2,200,000
The property is located in the center of Paphos. Commercial building. Building area 1010 sq.…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 220,000
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 446,000
This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 flo…
Commercial
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 1,006,000
The property in question is within the Agios Theodoros Quarter of Paphos.It is located in th…
Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus
