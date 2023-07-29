Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Offices for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
122
Greater Nicosia
47
Limassol
35
Nicosia
21
Pafos
13
Mesa Geitonia
9
demos agiou athanasiou
8
Strovolos
8
Office To archive
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An office in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia.The office has a covered area of 42sqm and 3sqm…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Commercial in Lympia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lympia, Cyprus
Two-storey building in Lympia community of Nicosia District. It is situated close to al…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
An office in Agioi Omologites. It is part of a seven storey mixed-use building comprising 22…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Chloraka, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating and a…
€ 595,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. It offers sea views. The building is located ne…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Selling OFFICES,READY BUSINESS IN LIMASSOL Offices are located on Agios Athanasios Avenue, i…
€ 6,400,000
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building in Strovolos Municipality, Nicosia…
Price on request
Commercial in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
These are three shops in Sotiros area of Larnaca.It comprises of:Shop No.1 consisting of a c…
Price on request
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Building for sale close to Limassol marina.The plot measures 264 m2 and the covered area is …
Price on request

Properties features in Cyprus

commercial property
hotels
shops
