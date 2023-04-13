Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Offices

Offices for Sale in Cyprus

commercial property
462
hotels
16
shops
102
Office To archive
Clear all
132 properties total found
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A nice office space located on the 3rd floor of a 5-story building in Agious Omologites.The …
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Polis, Cyprus
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos, close to all necessary services and amenities such as…
Officein Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in an excellent location in Agios Antonios in Nicosia, close to all amenities and ser…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Paphos, Cyprus
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office 4 roomsin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office 4 rooms
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 4/3 Floor
€ 193,500
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Office - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal…
Office 5 roomsin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office 5 rooms
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 264,000
Property Summary - A Third floor Office. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. interna…

Regions with properties for sale

Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
Limassol
demos agiou athanasiou
Pafos
Paphos
demos mesa geitonias
Nicosia Municipality
koinoteta agiou tychona
Strovolos
Larnaca
Lakatamia
Polis
Polis Chrysochous
demos kato polemidion
koinoteta mouttagiakas

Properties features in Cyprus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir