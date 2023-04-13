UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Offices
Offices for Sale in Cyprus
commercial property
462
hotels
16
shops
102
Office
132 properties total found
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A nice office space located on the 3rd floor of a 5-story building in Agious Omologites.The …
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Office
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos, close to all necessary services and amenities such as…
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in an excellent location in Agios Antonios in Nicosia, close to all amenities and ser…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office 4 rooms
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
4/3 Floor
€ 193,500
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Office - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal…
Office 5 rooms
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
133 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 264,000
Property Summary - A Third floor Office. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. interna…
