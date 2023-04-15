UAE
Commercial real estate in Nicosia Municipality, Cyprus
23 properties total found
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A nice office space located on the 3rd floor of a 5-story building in Agious Omologites.The …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine on the ground floor in Agioi Omologites.It consists of an open service…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale in a very busy avenue of Nicosia, in the Agioi Omologites district in a landma…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 386 m²Exclusive right of use …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area 371 m²Exclusive right of use …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Prime location at Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Total area: 375m²Exclusive use of two cover…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
An office in Agioi Omologites. It is part of a seven storey mixed-use building comprising 22…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Prime location excellent Views Finest Quality The Location The Nicosia Forum is situat…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Two unified shops in Agioi Omologites.The shop is part of a 6-storey commercial building con…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.Ιn the ground floor there is the entrance area, the…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop is now available for sale in a central area of Nicosia, in Agioi Omologite…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€ 130,000
Office in great location on AgioiOmologites.The property is consisting of 65sq.m and is loca…
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial building located in Nicosia’s city center.It consists of:-Retail space:&n…
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
The plot has a rectangular shape, flat even surface.Within the plot there is a 6-storey old …
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
The property is a ground floor office and a basement in a three-storey building in Agioi Omo…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Office in a central and lively location in Agioi Omologites, in Nicosia.The property is…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Spacious office in an excellent location in Panagia Quarter in Nicosia Municipalit…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level in a central location in Panagia Quarter, in Nicosia …
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
A plot with retail shop in Agious Omologites quarter, in Nicosia.The asset is in the heart o…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
Office apartment in an attractive and popular location in palouriotissa quarter, in Agios Do…
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€ 350,000
Fully renovated office space in Agioi Omologites.It consist of a total 127m2 covered areas w…
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Price on request
This is a shop in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia.The shop has an internal area of 60sqm and a mez…
Hotel
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€ 79,500,000
The hotel complex 5 * is located in the village of Chatalkay, 2 kilometers from the Medite…
