UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
51
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Shops
Seaview Shops for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Greater Nicosia
32
Strovolos
14
Nicosia Municipality
13
Lakatamia
5
Shop
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
Price on request
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Recommend
Commercial
Kato Pyrgos, Cyprus
Price on request
An incomplete mixed-used building in Kato Pyrgos, Nicosia.It comprises of a 73sqm retail are…
Recommend
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
1 010 m²
€ 3,508,983
For sale premises for business with an area of 1010 square meters on the island of Cyprus. T…
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Paphos, Cyprus
29
11
2
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
Recommend
Commercial
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial buildings in Agios Fanourios quarter of Aradippou. The area of the property des…
Recommend
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 324m2, located…
Recommend
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Price on request
A two-storey building in a commercial plot in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia municipality.T…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
€ 4,500,000
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in Limassol. A modern commercial building located close …
Recommend
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Price on request
Brand New Coffee Shop for sale at Mankenzy Beach Larnaca just opposite the famous sunny beac…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
€ 2,000,000
Investment project for sale. Three-storey building of 6 apartments with a total area of 78…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1
1
€ 6,400,000
Selling OFFICES,READY BUSINESS IN LIMASSOL Offices are located on Agios Athanasios Avenue, i…
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL