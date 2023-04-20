Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol

Commercial real estate in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
76
demos agiou athanasiou
23
demos mesa geitonias
21
koinoteta agiou tychona
19
demos kato polemidion
14
demos germasogeias
9
koinoteta mouttagiakas
2
Episkopi
1
3 properties total found
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
Commercial 1 room in Ayios Thomas, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Ayios Thomas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
These properties for sale in Pissouri, Cyprus are a great investment opportunity! There is o…
Commercial 1 room in demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir