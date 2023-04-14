Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

27 properties total found
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
€ 4,000,000
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
294 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 294 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 928 m²
€ 5,000,000
For sale 7-level Business Center with an area of 1928 sq.m, located in the Polemidia area, o…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 175 m²
€ 22,500,000
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
789 m²
€ 2,000,000
Investment project for sale. Three-story building of 6 apartments with a total area of 789 s…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 775 m²
€ 12,000,000
It is offered for sale a 7-story building located on Kristaki Kranu Street in the prestigiou…
Commercialin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
693 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The building is…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
10 bath 927 m² Number of floors 7
€ 2,550,000
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Commercial 1 roomin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 9
€ 22,500,000
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
Commercial 1 roomin Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Kato Polemidia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 7
€ 5,000,000
For sale 7-levels Business Centre with an area of ​​1928 sq.m, is located in the area of Pol…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale office space on the 1stfloor in commercial building. Internal area 150sq.m +44sq.m …
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
Office for sale 120 sq.m. for business in the Limassol city
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale business of 260 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Commercial 1 roomin koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Commercial 1 roomin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Commercial premises for sale. The project is a multi functional building for residence, work…
Commercial 1 roomin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale business of 805 sq.meters in Limassol. There is heating.The owners will be leaving …
Commercial 1 roomin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating and…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
3 Floors of Ofﬁce SpacesRooftop With Sea ViewDelivery April 2020 Technical Specifications Me…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Beautiful modern office in the city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to …
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. It offers sea views. The building is located ne…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,636,800
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Limassol. A view of the sea, the mountain opens up fro…
Commercial 1 roomin demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 7
€ 12,000,000
Offered for sale is a 7-story building located on Christaki Kranou street in the prestigious…
Commercial 1 roomin Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Investment project for sale. Three-storey building of 6 apartments with a total area of ​​78…

