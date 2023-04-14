Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol
16
demos agiou athanasiou
13
demos mesa geitonias
11
koinoteta agiou tychona
7
demos kato polemidion
1
koinoteta mouttagiakas
1
Office To archive
Clear all
83 properties total found
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
New project is located in the cosmopolitan sought after area of Limassol, Zakaki.Key Feature…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
1 091 m²
€ 3,000,000
The Printing Shop | Commercial Building The Printing Shop. A building full of history! F…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Opportunity Modern Office in the Seafront, located next to Limassol Marina!Ideally located i…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A whole floor office available for sale.Prime Offices located in the heart of Limassol in on…
Officein Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A whole floor office available for sale.Offices located in the heart of Limassol in one of t…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir