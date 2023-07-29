Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
19
koinoteta agiou tychona
10
Mesa Geitonia
5
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
Price on request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontagePlease note that the property was…
Price on request
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 325 m²
For sale business of 1325 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
€ 1,990,365
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Beautiful modern office in the city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to …
€ 1,100,000
Commercial in Peyia, Cyprus
Commercial
Peyia, Cyprus
Two storey building in the heart of Pegeia in Paphos District. The property is situated clos…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 479 m²
For sale business of 479 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water,…
€ 2,587,475
Commercial in Lympia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lympia, Cyprus
Two-storey building in Lympia community of Nicosia District. It is situated close to al…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Luxury office for sale in a famous building.Key Features120m2 of covered areas including the…
Price on request
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 273 m²
Sale of OFISOV, the LOT BUSINESS IN LIMASSOL Offices are located on Agios Afanasios Avenue, …
€ 6,369,169
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A commercial building in Agia Napa, Limassol. The property is an occupied retail unit, total…
Price on request

