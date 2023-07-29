Mountain View Shops for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

UAE
No properties were found in this region.
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontagePlease note that the property was…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 325 m²
For sale business of 1325 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
€ 1,990,365
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
Beautiful modern office in the city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to …
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Commercial
Peyia, Cyprus
Two storey building in the heart of Pegeia in Paphos District. The property is situated clos…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
479 m²
For sale business of 479 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water,…
€ 2,587,475
Recommend
Commercial
Lympia, Cyprus
Two-storey building in Lympia community of Nicosia District. It is situated close to al…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Luxury office for sale in a famous building.Key Features120m2 of covered areas including the…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 273 m²
Sale of OFISOV, the LOT BUSINESS IN LIMASSOL Offices are located on Agios Afanasios Avenue, …
€ 6,369,169
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A commercial building in Agia Napa, Limassol. The property is an occupied retail unit, total…
Price on request
Recommend
Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus
commercial property
hotels
offices
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
