UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
59
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Cyprus
Limassol District
Shops
Shops for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
Limassol
19
koinoteta agiou tychona
10
Mesa Geitonia
5
Shop
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Three stone-built unified retail units that are currently operating as a restaurant/cafe bar…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Brand new shop in modern contemporary project located in the heart of Limassol, just 250 met…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Business for Sale (Restaurant/Bar) located exactly in the heart of City Center and Limassol&…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with a basement in Agia Zoni in Limassol, close to all amenities and servi…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in Neapolis in Limassol, close to all amenities and services s…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with internal covered area 110 sq.m.Located in the city center of Limassol…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Only Business for sale, the building is rented:was established in 2018, on one of the busies…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A shop part of a multi-storey mixed use development, in Katholiki, Limassol. The total …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
New project in Limassol, which is under construction. The project is located in Kato Po…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
This property consists of 5 shops located in the very heart of the city of Limassol Enaerios…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale. 55sq meters covered are…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
€ 1,750,000
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Ground floor shop208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontagePlease note that the property was…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
We are pleased to present you this great shop with sea view for sale.The shop is perfectly l…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Exclusive shop faced on the main road in city center , a modern commercial …
€ 390,000
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a PRIME KEY LOCATION !!Modern Desig…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
€ 420,000
Recommend
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Two Shops connected into a large oneOn the main avenueTwo Parking spaces in the Basement Gar…
€ 758,000
Recommend
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop on the ground floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the eye wi…
€ 215,000
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Property descriptionThe shop is located in the heart of the city, on the one of the main cro…
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus
commercial property
hotels
offices
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL