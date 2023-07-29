Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
139
Mesa Geitonia
21
koinoteta agiou tychona
19
demos agiou athanasiou
18
Germasogeia
11
Limassol
3
27 properties total found
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 805 m²
For sale business of 805 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€ 4,000,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 183 m²
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
€ 2,200,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 294 m²
For sale business of 294 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 928 m²
For sale 7-level Business Center with an area of 1928 sq.m, located in the Polemidia area, o…
€ 5,000,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 175 m²
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
€ 22,500,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 789 m²
Investment project for sale. Three-story building of 6 apartments with a total area of 789 s…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 775 m²
It is offered for sale a 7-story building located on Kristaki Kranu Street in the prestigiou…
€ 12,000,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 693 m²
For sale is a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The building is…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 927 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
€ 2,550,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€ 1,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 9
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
€ 22,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 7
For sale 7-levels Business Centre with an area of ​​1928 sq.m, is located in the area of Pol…
€ 5,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale office space on the 1stfloor in commercial building. Internal area 150sq.m +44sq.m …
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Office for sale 120 sq.m. for business in the Limassol city
€ 325,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 260 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€ 275,000
Commercial 1 room in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises for sale. The project is a multi functional building for residence, work…
€ 2,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 805 sq.meters in Limassol. There is heating. The owners will be leaving…
€ 4,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating and…
€ 2,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
3 Floors of Ofﬁce SpacesRooftop With Sea ViewDelivery April 2020 Technical Specifications Me…
€ 3,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Beautiful modern office in the city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to …
€ 1,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. It offers sea views. The building is located ne…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Limassol. A view of the sea, the mountain opens up fro…
€ 1,636,800
Commercial 1 room in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 7
Offered for sale is a 7-story building located on Christaki Kranou street in the prestigious…
€ 12,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Investment project for sale. Three-storey building of 6 apartments with a total area of ​​78…
€ 2,000,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir