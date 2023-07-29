Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
35
Mesa Geitonia
9
demos agiou athanasiou
8
koinoteta agiou tychona
7
Office To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 945 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€ 990,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
These modern project is located in the heart of Paphos, within walking distance of all ameni…
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An office in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.  It has a covered parking space on the basem…
Price on request
Commercial in Pervolia, Cyprus
Commercial
Pervolia, Cyprus
A restaurant in Perivolia, Larnaca. It is located just 380 meters from the sea with excellen…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 7
Offered for sale is a 7-story building located on Christaki Kranou street in the prestigious…
€ 12,000,000
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine level in Strovolos Municipality, in Nicosia District.This…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The shop is located at Moutallos, in Paphos. It consists of 101m2 ground floor, 51m2 mezzani…
€ 185,500
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
This is a Beautifull Corner Listed Building in the Heart of Limassol Old Town, known al…
Price on request
Shop in Orounta, Cyprus
Shop
Orounta, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Shop for sale under construction in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The store consists of 60 …
€ 113,424
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
16th floors mix use high rice building on the main avenue.Mixed-use building which will reac…
€ 1,653,120
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Office No. 4 on the ground floor with a minimum price. There are four office premises on eac…
€ 1,214,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

commercial property
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir