Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
35
Mesa Geitonia
9
demos agiou athanasiou
8
koinoteta agiou tychona
7
Office To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office in a landmark location with great visibility on Larnakos Avenue situated on the 1st f…
Price on request
Shop in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
€ 420,000
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Price on request
Shop in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A new project located in the heart of Limassol, the most prestigious area for business.…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
For sale business of 900 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€ 2,487,957
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Property descriptionThe shop is located in the heart of the city, on the one of the main cro…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 600 m²
For sale business of 1600 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
€ 5,164,998
Commercial 1 room in Chloraka, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating and a…
€ 595,000
Commercial 1 room in Anavargos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial area of ​​1010 sq m in Cyprus.The room consists of five levels, the fi…
€ 3,500,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
For sale premises for business. The facility is located in the very center of Limassol in th…
€ 1,194,219
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
€ 1,750,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

commercial property
hotels
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir