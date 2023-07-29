UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Cyprus
Limassol District
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus
New
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
For sale business of 805 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 337 m²
An elite business center of 4337 square meters for sale in Limassol, Kato Polemidia district…
€ 12,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 175 m²
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
€ 22,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
789 m²
Investment project for sale. Three-story building of 6 apartments with a total area of 789 s…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 775 m²
It is offered for sale a 7-story building located on Kristaki Kranu Street in the prestigiou…
€ 12,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
9
For sale an elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
€ 22,500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
8
For sale an elite business center with an area of 4337 sq.m in Limassol, Kato Polemidia ar…
€ 12,500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale business of 805 sq.meters in Limassol. There is heating. The owners will be leaving…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating an…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Limassol. There are solar panels for water heating and…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale business of 226 sq.meters in Limassol. A view of the sea, the mountain opens up fro…
€ 1,636,800
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
7
Offered for sale is a 7-story building located on Christaki Kranou street in the prestigious…
€ 12,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
Investment project for sale. Three-storey building of 6 apartments with a total area of 78…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
