Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
Price on request
Shop in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
It is a workshop, formely used for the preparation of food, in the industrial area of Aradip…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Two unified shops in Agioi Omologites.The shop is part of a 6-storey commercial building con…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
€ 2,150,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 530 m²
For sale business of 1,500 square meters in Limassol. A modern commercial building is locate…
€ 4,478,322
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
For sale business of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. The store is lo…
€ 343,338
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Shop space for sale. The property is located in the center of Limassol city
€ 450,000
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Business for Sale (Restaurant/Bar) located exactly in the heart of City Center and Limassol&…
Price on request
Office 4 rooms in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office 4 rooms
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/3
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Office - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal…
€ 184,931
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Price on request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Beautiful Whole Floor Office located on a High Floor with Nice Views of the City and the Mou…
Price on request

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

commercial property
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir