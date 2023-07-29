Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Limassol District
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 927 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
€ 2,550,000

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

commercial property
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir