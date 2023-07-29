UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Cyprus
Limassol District
Commercial real estate in Limassol District, Cyprus
Clear all
224 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Three stone-built unified retail units that are currently operating as a restaurant/cafe bar…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Brand new shop in modern contemporary project located in the heart of Limassol, just 250 met…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
2 860 m²
For sale business of 2860 sq.m. In Limassol
€ 890,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
For sale business of 2860 sq.meters in Limassol. The property is two leasehold industrial bu…
€ 890,000
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A historically listed building located in the heart of the old city in Limassol. It is a 150…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial building for sale in the heart of the city in a very visible location.The buildin…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Business for Sale (Restaurant/Bar) located exactly in the heart of City Center and Limassol&…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
246 m²
This interesting 5-story building is an example of an amazing modern business architecture d…
€ 1,401,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A new project located in the heart of Limassol, the most prestigious area for business.…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
PRIME LOCATION Offices in the City Center, under full renovation!!The Building is under Full…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
2 000 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 2000 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. T…
€ 6,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 371 m²
For sale business of 4371 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. Currently, …
€ 7,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 490 m²
For sale business of 1490 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
For sale business of 805 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
€ 2,200,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
294 m²
For sale business of 294 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
650 m²
€ 2,300,000
Recommend
