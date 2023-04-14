UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
11
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Cyprus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
Commercial real estate in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol
76
demos agiou athanasiou
23
demos mesa geitonias
19
koinoteta agiou tychona
19
demos kato polemidion
14
demos germasogeias
9
koinoteta mouttagiakas
2
Episkopi
1
Clear all
237 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new project located in the heart of Limassol, the most prestigious area for business.…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
PRIME LOCATION Offices in the City Center, under full renovation!!The Building is under Full…
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
2 000 m²
€ 6,500,000
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 371 m²
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 4371 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. Currently, …
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 490 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale business of 1490 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
€ 4,000,000
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
294 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 294 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
650 m²
€ 2,300,000
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 566 m²
€ 3,038,500
Features of real estate: ➢ Ground floor: 870 sq.m ➢ Additional level: 471sq.m ➢ Expansion: 2…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
200 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale premises for business. The facility is located in the very center of Limassol in th…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
370 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the central part of Limassol, Mesa Getonya district. With…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
750 m²
€ 2,500,000
An investment project is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 15 apartment…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
200 m²
€ 3,650,000
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
607 m²
€ 3,500,000
We offer an investment project for sale. The project is located in a very popular area of He…
Office
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
900 m²
€ 1,700,000
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 928 m²
€ 5,000,000
For sale 7-level Business Center with an area of 1928 sq.m, located in the Polemidia area, o…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 337 m²
€ 12,500,000
An elite business center of 4337 square meters for sale in Limassol, Kato Polemidia district…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 175 m²
€ 22,500,000
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 530 m²
€ 4,500,000
For sale business of 1,500 square meters in Limassol. A modern commercial building is locate…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map