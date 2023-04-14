Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
116 m²
€ 1,071,137
For sale business of 116 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sol…
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
148 m²
€ 2,102,443
For sale business of 148 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The property is for …
Commercialin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial
Larnaca, Cyprus
241 m²
€ 1,994,200
For sale business of 241 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
Commercial 1 roomin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,102,443
For sale business of 148 sq.meters in Larnaka. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 1 roomin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,071,137
For sale business of 116 sq.meters in Larnaka. There are solar panels for water heating and …
Commercial 1 bedroomin Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,797
For sale business of 71 sq.meters in Larnaka. There are solar panels for water heating, air …

