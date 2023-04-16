Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. koinoteta mouttagiakas

Commercial real estate in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Officein Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Office
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
€ 200,000
An office is in a great location. Park Lane area on the main road. Office has a total c…
Commercial 1 roomin koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Commercial premises for sale. The project is a multi functional building for residence, work…

Properties features in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir