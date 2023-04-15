Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta chloraka

Commercial real estate in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
3
3 properties total found
Shopin Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Price on request
Two unified shops, part of a mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.It consists of an open p…
Shopin Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space on the first floor of the mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.This sho…
Commercial 1 roomin Chloraka, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Chloraka, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating and a…

Properties features in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir