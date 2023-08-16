Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Larnaca
  5. Kiti

Commercial real estate in Kiti, Cyprus

offices
4
8 properties total found
Commercial in Pervolia, Cyprus
Commercial
Pervolia, Cyprus
A restaurant in Perivolia, Larnaca. It is located just 380 meters from the sea with excellen…
Price on request
Shop in Meneou, Cyprus
Shop
Meneou, Cyprus
The commercial building is located in the Meneou area, on the northeast side of the entire d…
Price on request
Commercial in Pervolia, Cyprus
Commercial
Pervolia, Cyprus
A ground floor building with a mezzanine, in a quiet and beautiful area of Perivolia in Larn…
Price on request
Shop in Meneou, Cyprus
Shop
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Price on request
