Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Cyprus
  4. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
10
Pafos
7
Greater Nicosia
3
Limassol
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 126 m²
For sale business of 126 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. We bring to …
€ 746,387
Commercial in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol District, Cyprus
New European-level business center in Limassol, Cyprus. A good location 3 min drive from the…
€ 6,944,032
Hotel 1 room in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Hotel 1 room
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Limassol. The hotel has 4 levels. The owners will be lea…
€ 6,500,000
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Centrally located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia, this whole-floor office is situated on the fir…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Prestigious office space facing the Limassol Seafront on a Commercial Modern Building!This b…
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial real estate
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Area 560 m²
€ 1,990,365
Commercial 1 room in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
3 Floors of Ofﬁce SpacesRooftop With Sea ViewDelivery April 2020 Technical Specifications Me…
€ 3,300,000
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Very nice renovated office on very good condition building in the heart of town in City Cent…
Price on request
Shop in Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Two unified shops, part of a mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.It consists of an open p…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Anavargos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial area of ​​1010 sq m in Cyprus.The room consists of five levels, the fi…
€ 3,500,000

Properties features in Cyprus

commercial property
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir