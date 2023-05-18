UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
51
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Nicosia District
Greater Nicosia
Offices
Seaview Offices for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Nicosia Municipality
10
Strovolos
7
Lakatamia
4
Office
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 75sqm retail area, a 47sqm mezzanine and a 160sqm …
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,750,000
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
Recommend
Office
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 700,000
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 369m2, located…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
1
1
€ 2,050,000
For sale business of 460 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
Recommend
Commercial
Deftera, Cyprus
Price on request
Luxury detached house in a quiet suburb of Nicosia, with open plan designs and la…
Recommend
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
Price on request
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Recommend
Office
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
€ 200,000
An office is in a great location. Park Lane area on the main road. Office has a total c…
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
200 m²
€ 3,659,368
A tavern with a large green area in the beautiful village of Fasula is for sale. The facilit…
Recommend
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The subject property has an even surface and is located in Strovolos municipality. It i…
Recommend
Commercial
Paralimni, Cyprus
659 m²
€ 388,381
For sale 659 sq.m. commercial plot in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province. The plot is corn…
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL