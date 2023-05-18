Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Offices

Seaview Offices for Sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia Municipality
10
Strovolos
7
Lakatamia
4
Office To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 75sqm retail area, a 47sqm mezzanine and a 160sqm …
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,750,000
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
Office in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Office
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 700,000
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 369m2, located…
Commercial 1 room in Paphos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,050,000
For sale business of 460 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
Commercial in Deftera, Cyprus
Commercial
Deftera, Cyprus
Price on request
 Luxury detached house in a quiet suburb of Nicosia, with open plan designs and la…
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
Price on request
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tra…
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A new modern business center in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol.The building o…
Office in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Office
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
€ 200,000
An office is in a great location. Park Lane area on the main road. Office has a total c…
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
€ 3,659,368
A tavern with a large green area in the beautiful village of Fasula is for sale. The facilit…
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
The subject property has an even surface and is located in Strovolos municipality. It i…
Commercial in Paralimni, Cyprus
Commercial
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 659 m²
€ 388,381
For sale 659 sq.m. commercial plot in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province. The plot is corn…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir