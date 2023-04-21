Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol
  4. demos germasogeias

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in demos germasogeias, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 9
€ 22,500,000
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
Commercial 1 room in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale business of 805 sq.meters in Limassol. There is heating.The owners will be leaving …
Commercial 1 room in demos germasogeias, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 7
€ 12,000,000
Offered for sale is a 7-story building located on Christaki Kranou street in the prestigious…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir