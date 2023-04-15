UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Limassol
demos agiou athanasiou
Commercial real estate in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Clear all
23 properties total found
Commercial
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
The property located at Ayios Athanasios industrial area.The building consists of 1,032m2 se…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Commercial
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
This commercial building is located on a very busy area and has a perfect access to highway …
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
We are pleased to present you this great shop with sea view for sale.The shop is perfectly l…
Commercial
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Three bedroom penthouse or for office area is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the …
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
Commercial
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern business center with offices and retail shops located in a prime location with easy a…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern business center with offices and retail shops located in a prime location with easy a…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern business center with offices and retail shops located in a prime location with easy a…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern business center with offices and retail shops located in a prime location with easy a…
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Modern business center with offices and retail shops located in a prime location with easy a…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. There is air conditioning.The owners will be…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 7,500,000
For sale business of 4371 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
The property (commercial building)is located in the center of Limassol. It consists of three…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,400,000
Selling OFFICES,READY BUSINESS IN LIMASSOL Offices are located on Agios Athanasios Avenue, i…
Properties features in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
