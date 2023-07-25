Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Sotiros, Larnaca.The shop comprises …
Price on request
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
This Commercial Building located to Kato Paphos. The building consists of 3 shops and 1…
€ 1,500,000
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 175 m²
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
€ 22,626,662
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
A stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buzzing bus…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Price on request
Office in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Office
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
Price on request
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 598 m²
An investment project in Paphos is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 4 …
€ 955,348
Shop in Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Shop
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
A restaurant in Larnaca tourist area next to the Golden Bay Beach Hotel, surrounded by many …
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in three unified shops situated on the ground floor of a…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor in Agios Theodoros.The building is located 950m of the centre of …
Price on request
Commercial in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 143 m²
Office № 4 on the ground floor with a minimum price. Each floor has four office rooms. There…
€ 1,220,834
