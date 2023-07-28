Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aradhippou, Cyprus

shops
4
6 properties total found
Shop in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine located in Aradippou, Larnaca. It consists of an internal…
Price on request
Shop in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
A shop in Aradippou. It is located on the ground floor of a three-storey mixed-use building.…
Price on request
Commercial in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Commercial
Aradhippou, Cyprus
 Three-storey building in Krassa, area, Larnaca.1st floor consists of reception and 3 o…
Price on request
Shop in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
This property is a recently renovated shop / showroom in Aradippou, Larnaca.The propert…
Price on request
Shop in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Shop
Aradhippou, Cyprus
It is a workshop, formely used for the preparation of food, in the industrial area of Aradip…
Price on request
Commercial in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Commercial
Aradhippou, Cyprus
A commercial buildings in Agios Fanourios quarter of Aradippou. The area of the property des…
Price on request
