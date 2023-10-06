Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
91
hotels
3
offices
6
investment properties
7
shops
15
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 3 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 1 416 m²
Zagreb, Maksimir - Donje Svetice, production and storage areaProduction and storage space wi…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir