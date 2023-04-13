Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Shop
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Zagreb
Shops
Shops for sale in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 60,000
Gornja Dubrava, office space One-room office space of 35 m2 NKP on the ground floor of a co…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
6 m²
€ 15,000
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
245 m²
€ 978,667
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
217 m²
€ 865,790
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
212 m²
€ 844,124
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 211.56 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 480,156
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 120.34 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
213 m²
€ 851,027
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
309 m²
€ 1,231,034
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 308.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
218 m²
€ 385,000
Vrbik Commercial space of 218.35 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building built…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
13 m²
€ 75,000
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 1,500,000
Donji Grad, Teslina / Preradovićeva A street shop of 100 m2 in the pedestrian zone of the c…
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
172 m²
€ 350,000
Trešnjevka, near Cibona tower Business space on two floors of 172.41 m2 on the ground fl…
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
€ 180,000
Kvaternik Square Business space of 108.87 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building…
Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map