Shops for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 35 m²
€ 60,000
Gornja Dubrava, office space One-room office space of 35 m2 NKP on the ground floor of a co…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 6 m²
€ 15,000
Tennis Center Maksimir, Ravnice Commercial space of 5.95 m2 on the ground floor of the Tenn…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 978,667
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 245.28 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 217 m²
€ 865,790
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 216.99 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 212 m²
€ 844,124
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 211.56 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 480,156
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 120.34 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 213 m²
€ 851,027
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 213.29 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 309 m²
€ 1,231,034
Črnomerec, Baron Filipović Office space of 308.53 m2 on the ground floor of a new building.…
Shop 2 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 218 m²
€ 385,000
Vrbik   Commercial space of 218.35 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building built…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 13 m²
€ 75,000
Sigečica, A street bar with a well-established business in a very frequented place! The a…
Shop 3 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,500,000
Donji Grad, Teslina / Preradovićeva A street shop of 100 m2 in the pedestrian zone of the c…
Shop 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 172 m²
€ 350,000
Trešnjevka, near Cibona tower   Business space on two floors of 172.41 m2 on the ground fl…
Shop 3 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 109 m²
€ 180,000
Kvaternik Square Business space of 108.87 m2 on the ground floor and basement of a building…

