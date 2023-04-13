Offices for Sale in Zagreb, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
Office 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 120,000
Center, Commercial space of 66.83m2 on the ground floor of a building built in 1966. The s…
Office 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 90,000
Trnava, business premises One-room office space of 61.37m2 NKP on the ground floor of a com…
Office 1 roomin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 90,000
Trnava, business premises One-room office space of 61.37m2 NKP on the ground floor of a com…
Office 2 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 123 m²
€ 180,000
Trnava, business premises One-room office space of 122.74m2 NKP on the ground floor of a co…
Office 3 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 302 m²
€ 589,855
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cesta NKP office space of 302.49 m2 is for sale on the ground floor of an…
Office 5 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 103 m²
€ 240,000
Trešnjevka, close to Trešnjevka market   Business space of 102.59 m2 on the ground floor o…
Office 4 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 135,000
Knežija, close to Savska Street and Zagrebačka Avenue Two-storey street four-room office sp…
Office 10 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 10 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,025,000
Donji grad, Gundulićeva  Courtyard office space of 440 m2, built in 2013 in the city center…
Office 3 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 3 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 350,000
Lower Town, European Square Three bedroom office space of 88.87 m2 on the 2nd floor buildi…
Office 4 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 275,000
Lower town, near Ibler Square Four bedroom office space of 94.70 m2 on the 5th floor buildi…
Office 4 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 182,400
Rudeš Business and office space of 86.85 m2 on the ground floor. The space consists of fou…
Office 4 roomsin Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 340,000
Pantovčak, close to Vinogradska Hospital Beautiful, comfortable, modern, commercial space -…

