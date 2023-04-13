Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Zagreb, Croatia

8 properties total found
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 155,000
I25350 Mašekova
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 890,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING PLOT 1,980m2, VIDIKOVAC STREET, EXCELLENT LOCATION, EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNI…
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 1,750,000
SALES, CATERING COMPANY “EGOIST 1997” D.O.O.The established and popular restaurant chain Ego…
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 500,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND WITH BUILDING PERMIT FOR 5 BUILDINGS, 3,432m2, ZAGREB – GORNJE VRAPČ…
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 550,000
I24471 Lea Mullera
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 990,000
I24510 Šulekova
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
xy I24165 Gospodska
Investmentin Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
Zagreb, Croatia
€ 650,000
I23733 Bijenička cesta

