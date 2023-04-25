Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

City of Velika Gorica
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Brezovec Zelinski, Croatia
Investment
Brezovec Zelinski, Croatia
€ 698,001
I24711 Obrež Zelinski
Investment in Gudci, Croatia
Investment
Gudci, Croatia
€ 200,000
I23427 Kostanjevec
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir