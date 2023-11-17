Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Zadar County
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

сommercial property
13
investment properties
7
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA in Sutomiscica, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA
Sutomiscica, Croatia
Rooms 30
Area 1 230 m²
Number of floors 3
An ideal investment offer - a unique hotel in picturesque Ugljan, Croatia. We present to …
€1,40M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir