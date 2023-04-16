Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Trogir, Croatia

Hotel 18 roomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
€ 2,800,000
For sale is a family-run hotel located 5 km from Trogir. The hotel is in a quiet location 80…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
10 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Продается отель, расположенный недалеко от Трогира. Он состоит из четырех этажей и находится…
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Trogir, Croatia
9 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
Продается новый бутик-отель в завершающей стадии строительства, общей площадью 837 м2 на уча…
Hotel 14 roomsin Trogir, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Trogir, Croatia
14 Number of rooms 13 bath 550 m²
€ 2,300,000
Trogir, center Hotel of approx. 550 m2 on 5 floors, located in the protected historic cente…
