  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Grad Split
Opcina Selca
Split
4 properties total found
Warehouse 4 roomsin Sumartin, Croatia
Warehouse 4 rooms
Sumartin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m²
€ 1,400,000
Brač, Selca - 1st row from the sea - exclusive! We are selling a gas station with a capacit…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 741 m²
€ 818,000
Kaštela, Kaštel Štafilić. Business space along the Adriatic highway. Property area: 741m2 …
Warehouse 1 roomin Kastel Novi, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Kastel Novi, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 330 m²
€ 350,000
Kastela, Kastel Stari Business space (hall) below the Adriatic highway. Hall area: 330m2 …
Warehouse 10 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Warehouse 10 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 946 m²
€ 1,000,000
Split, Stinice, office space of 946m2 on two floors, in nature a business building in a row,…

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

