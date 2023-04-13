Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Grad Split
1
Opcina Prgomet
1
Split
1
Trogir
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Restaurant 2 bathroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
Restaurant 1 roomin Trogir, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
Trogir, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
Trogir, Čiovo, restaurant - tavern of approx. 200 m2 (two ground-floor buildings of approx. …
Restaurant 2 roomsin Prgomet, Croatia
Restaurant 2 rooms
Prgomet, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 249,000
Prgomet (near Trogir), business space with the possibility of upgrading, a few kilometers fr…
Restaurantin Kastel Novi, Croatia
Restaurant
Kastel Novi, Croatia
74 m²
€ 280,000
Kastela, Kastel Novi. A well-established restaurant with complete equipment on the waterfron…

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir