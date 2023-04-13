Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

6 properties total found
Office 10 bedroomsin Makarska, Croatia
Office 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 10 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
Продается новый бутик-отель, расположенный недалеко от Макарской, всего в 150 метрах от моря…
Office 4 roomsin Solin, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Solin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 200,000
Solin, Sveti Kajo, business premisesOn the ground floor of a residential building, a commerc…
Office 2 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
POJIŠAN office space in an attractive location along the main road Business space is 200 m2…
Office 3 roomsin Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Office 3 rooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 96 m²
€ 160,000
Split, Dobri, office space in the basement of an office building, 96 m2 with a common part, …
Office 1 roomin Solin, Croatia
Office 1 room
Solin, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 49 m²
€ 130,000
SOLIN, JAPIRKO, office space of 49m2, at the height of the 1st floor, located above the gara…
Office 5 roomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Office 5 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 240,000
Business space in a residential building on the ground floor, area registered in the title d…

